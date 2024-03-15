Roundup: Louisiana National Guard / K-12 spending / BRPD

Deployed: The first platoon of 50 men and women from the Louisiana National Guard arrived in Texas this week to assist with border security. Louisiana’s troops will join the Texas National Guard in patrols of the U.S. southern border with Mexico to “prevent, detect and deter” illegal crossings, but they won’t detain any migrants crossing the border illegally. Read more from the USA Today Network.

By the numbers: Louisiana’s per-student spending has increased 32.1% from 2002 to 2020 at a time when enrollment and staffing is declining. According to a new report, enrollment during that same period fell by 2.9%, and staffing at public schools dropped 22%—with teachers representing the largest decline. Read more from The Center Square.

Break the glass ceiling: Sharon Douglas is the first woman to hold the deputy chief of police position in the Baton Rouge Police Department. During her 20-year law enforcement career, she has held multiple positions, including police patrol, training academy director, police recruiter, special projects coordinator and a senior master instructor for the state of Louisiana. Read more from WVLA-TV.