Roundup: Louisiana murder rate / Sen. Bill Cassidy / Lingering virus symptoms

Why state leads: A new story from The New York Times looks at the factors behind Louisiana’s consistently high murder rates. For 31 years, the state has led the country for most murders per capita. Many things could help explain the unwelcome ranking, including disproportionate racial segregation, job discrimination and poverty. But nearby states have a lot of these problems, too. So what might make Louisiana distinct? Read the full story here.

After the vote: Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy continues to defend his weekend vote to convict former President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial, the News Star reports in a new feature. Cassidy is facing fierce backlash following his vote Saturday, including censure from state GOP just hours after the trial. Cassidy told ABC he believes more people will agree with his position as they absorb the facts. Read the full story.

‘Long COVID’: Some COVID-19 patients are experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches and “brain fog” for months to nearly a year after their initial illness. Now, global medical experts are working to better diagnose and treat them for what they are tentatively calling “long COVID,” CNBC reports. The goal is to create an “agreed clinical description” of the condition so doctors will be able to diagnose and treat patients. Read the full story.