Roundup: Louisiana job gains / Higher ed diversity / Bank targeted 

Net increase: Private sector employment in Louisiana increased by 7.3% during the third quarter of 2022, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released today. That increase, which amounted to a net gain of 26,931 jobs, was higher than the 6.8% national rate during that quarter, with gross job gains exceeding gross job losses in 10 of Louisiana’s 11 industry sectors. See the report.

Defending DEI initiatives: State higher education leaders are preparing to go on defense to protect their efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion on campuses. Discussion of such diversity measures on campus received renewed attention when the Republican State Central Committee met last month to pass a resolution calling for the Legislature to ban DEI measures on college campuses. Collis Temple III, chair of the Louisiana Board of Regents, issued a statement Tuesday rebuking those who want to nix DEI measures on college campuses. Read more about the debate from Louisiana Illuminator.

JPMorgan Chase: A group of attorneys general from across the U.S.—including Louisiana Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry—is going after one of the country’s largest banks, which it claims treats some Christians unfairly. In a letter recently sent to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, the AGs say the bank preaches “openness and inclusivity,” but it has “persistently discriminated” against some religious liberty groups. Read the full story from The Center Square.