Roundup: Louisiana GOP / Baton Rouge parties / Jobs for America’s Graduates

Quick campaign: State Rep. Lance Harris announced today that he’s running to be chair of the Louisiana GOP, challenging the current party leader Louis Gurvich. Gurvich is a New Orleans businessman who was elected to the job in 2018. Harris has a short time to campaign, with the party leadership election set for Saturday morning in Baton Rouge. Read the full story.

Backlash: A purported huge party at a College Drive area club met harsh criticism from the mayor Saturday, WBRZ-TV reports. In a social media post, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says people who have attended large functions should “isolate … and seek a COVID-19 test in five to seven days.” The mayor also chastised the businesses for hosting hundreds of people. Read the full story.

Job placement: Gov. John Bel Edwards, who serves as national board chair of Jobs for America’s Graduates, today announced that Louisiana’s JAG program has received an award from the national organization for its student outcomes during the past year. The 2019 class had a high school graduation rate of 97% and a full-time placement rate of 91% of graduates working at a job, serving in the military, pursuing post-secondary education or a combination of these activities at a full-time level. See the announcement.