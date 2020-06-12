Roundup: Louisiana gambling / LSU football / US consumer confidence  

Casino losses: Coronavirus pandemic closings have cost Louisiana casinos hundreds of millions of dollars, and one chain has told the state it expects to lay off 1,500 workers. Monthly revenue reports show that casinos lost about $347 million during March and April, with another $90 million or more lost by video gaming establishments. Read the full story.

Extension: The NCAA football oversight committee Thursday finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs, WAFB-TV reports. With the pandemic wiping out spring practice for most teams, along with the usual required summer activities for players such as weight training and film study, a plan was needed to make up for the lost preparation time. Read the full story.

Survey: U.S. consumer confidence perked up in early June as households cheered the reopening of businesses and a surprise rebound in hiring, Reuters reports. The survey published by the University of Michigan today is broadly in line with economists’ expectations that the recovery from the recession would be a long slog. Read the full story.