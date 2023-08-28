Roundup: Louisiana elections / Ascension power outages / Hollywood strike 

Races set: Louisiana has 79 contested state legislative primaries this year, a 14% decrease from 2019, with 60 contested seats in the House and 19 in the Senate. Because of term limits and legislators running for other positions, at least 28% of the Legislature will be represented by newcomers next year, the second-largest such percentage since 2011. Read more about the breakdown heading into October’s primary from The Center Square.

Storm impact: Hundreds of people in Ascension Parish woke up without power this morning, after Sunday’s severe storms, according to Entergy. Officials said they hope to have power restored to most locations by 10 a.m. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Update: Hollywood’s writers have been on strike since May 2. What’s keeping them from making a deal with the studios? In part, it’s because technology and the way people consume entertainment have changed dramatically since 2007, the last time the writers went on strike. At that time, a big issue was residual payments from DVD sales. The Washington Post has put together a look at some of the major issues now dividing the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Read the story here.