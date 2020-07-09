Roundup: Louisiana Democratic Party / Joe Burrow fund / Libbey layoffs 

Leadership change: Karen Carter-Peterson of New Orleans won’t run for another term as chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, The News Star reports. Peterson, who is also a state senator, told Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday she won’t seek another term. Meanwhile, Katie Bernhardt, a Lafayette small business owner, has announced her candidacy to replace Peterson. Bernhardt has been a member of the Democratic State Central Committee and executive committee for four years. The chair is elected by party leadership. Read the full story.

Hunger relief: Inspired by his upbringing in Athens, Ohio, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and LSU alumnus Joe Burrow today announced the creation of an endowment to fight hunger in southeastern Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund—a mix of public donations and matching funds—currently stands at $700,000 and will go toward purchasing food, as well as financing other programming to help the Athens County Food Pantry achieve its goal of eradicating food insecurity in southeast Ohio. Read the full story.

Closing: An Ohio company that bills itself as one of the world’s largest glass tableware manufacturers says it wants to shut down its Louisiana plant by the end of the year. Libbey Inc. of Toledo, Ohio, will negotiate with unions representing the 450 workers at its plant in Shreveport before making a final decision, the company said in a news release Wednesday. Libbey and its U.S. subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 reorganization June 1. Read the full story.