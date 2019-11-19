Roundup: Louisiana Cyberattack / Office park’s comeback / US home building jumps 

What happened: An attempted cyberattack targeting Louisiana’s state government computers was likely instigated by an illicit file downloaded to a state-owned computer, WAFB-TV reports. The software affected less than 10% of the state’s servers, but it created outages to many state services yesterday. While a number of state services are back online, the Office of Motor Vehicles will remain closed until tomorrow. Read the full story.

In the suburbs: After losing tenants to revitalized downtowns over the past decade, suburban office park developers nationwide are adding modern amenities to secluded campuses to reverse the trend, The New York Times reports. Today’s tight labor market means that real estate can play a significant role in attracting and retaining quality talent, which drives appeal to modernized office parks. Read the full story about this real estate trend.

Construction: U.S. home building jumped 3.8% in October, according to the Commerce Department. Housing starts reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.31 million. Starts for single-family houses were up 2%, largely because of construction in the West and South. Construction of apartment buildings rose 6.8% from the prior month. Read the full report.