Roundup: Lottery entrants / Inflation prediction / Peloton

Vaccination incentive: More than 160,000 vaccinated Louisianans have entered for the chance to win $1 million as the Louisiana Department of Health on Monday launched "Shot at a Million," a lottery for vaccinated Louisiana residents and the state's latest vaccine incentive program. According to Louisiana Illuminator, 14 Louisiana residents who enter the vaccine lottery will win cash prizes—including four prizes of $100,000, nine prizes of $100,000 in scholarships and one prize of $1 million—totalling $2.3 million in potential cash prizes.

Fed chair's take: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that he expects recent price spikes will soon subside and reduce inflation to a sustainable level. Consumer prices jumped 5% in May compared with a year earlier, the largest increase in 13 years. But Powell said the increase mostly reflected temporary supply bottlenecks, and the fact that prices fell sharply last spring at the onset of the pandemic, which make inflation figures now, compared with a year ago, look much larger.

Employee subscriptions: Peloton is venturing into the wearables market, working on a digital heart rate armband and announced today that it will work with companies to offer their employees reduced-price or free subscriptions to its workout app or special prices on bikes and treadmills, according to a Bloomberg News report. There have been hints for months that Peloton was planning to enter the wearables market, including the acquisition earlier this year of Atlas Wearables Inc. and other companies.