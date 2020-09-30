Roundup: Lod Cook dies / Clay Higgins’ vote / Home purchases  

Industry leader: Louisiana businessman and philanthropist Lodwrick ‘Lod’ Cook has died at 92, according to a Tuesday evening post on his grandson’s Facebook account Cook was a key member of the LSU community and played a vital role in the petroleum industry for more than 50 years. Cook worked with the Atlantic Richfield Company for 39 years and was named corporate vice president in 1970, according to WBRZ-TV. Cook is known for many achievements, including being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as the Insignia of Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Cook is also known for making the initial gift to construct the Lod Cook Alumni Center at LSU in 1993.

Election resolution: Louisiana U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican, was one of only five congressmen to vote against a resolution reaffirming the House of Representatives’ commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power following the November election, The News Star reports. Higgins, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, dismissed the resolution as a partisan shot at Trump, saying, “Clearly, I support a peaceful transition of power.” Read the full story.

Trend continues: More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in August, suggesting the hot U.S. housing market will continue to churn well into fall. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales rose 8.8% to a record high 132.8. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It had sunk to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were sidelined as the coronavirus swept through the U.S. Read the full report.