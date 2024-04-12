Roundup: Livingston Parish schools / Atchafalaya Basin / Student debt

Pay restructuring: After a failed tax proposal last year, the Livingston Parish School Board on Thursday approved an alternative plan to fund salary increases for school employees. The proposal—which would increase a 26-step plan to a 30-step plan to increase all employees’ salaries annually—was unanimously approved. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Nevermind: Only two years after the passage of a bill that put speed cameras on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, the Louisiana Senate unanimously passed a bill this week to shut them down. Senators voted 38-0 on Tuesday, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives where the Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works next takes it up. Read more from The Center Square.

Canceled: The Biden administration announced Friday that it will forgive $7.4 billion in student debt for 277,000 borrowers. The latest round of loan cancellations is a result of the U.S. Department of Education’s recent changes and improved oversight of income-driven repayment plans and the popular Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Read more from CBNC.