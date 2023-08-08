Roundup: Livingston Parish moratorium / Highland Road closure / Moody’s ratings

Vetoed: Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has vetoed a 12-month moratorium on residential developments that aimed to slow down the parish’s rapid growth amid concerns over flooding and infrastructure. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Traffic delays: A portion of Highland Road near Country Club of Louisiana will be closed for several hours today as workers clear a large tree from alongside that roadway. According to the city-parish, Highland Road will be closed between Pecan Shadows and Five Oaks drives and is not expected to reopen until 4 p.m. WAFB-TV has the latest.



Downgraded: Moody’s cut credit ratings of several small to midsized U.S. banks on Monday and said it may downgrade some of the nation’s biggest lenders, warning that the sector’s credit strength will likely be tested by funding risks and weaker profitability. Read more from Reuters.