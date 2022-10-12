Roundup: Litter conference / Deere expansion / School ratings  

Cleaning up: Louisiana leaders are hosting a two-day conference at the downtown Hilton this week to talk about potential solutions to the state’s litter problem. There are people from eight different states, representatives from 34 parishes and more than 95 companies and organizations at the conference. The conference marks another step in discussions about litter statewide, but locally there is an effort to create a stormwater utility fee that aims to help with water management when it comes to both litter and flooding. Read about the stormwater fee from a recent Daily Report and more about the conference from WAFB-TV.

Manufacturing jobs: Deere & Company, which manufactures agricultural and construction equipment, will create 70 new jobs at its Thibodaux facility with a planned $29.8 million expansion, the South Louisiana Economic Council and the governor’s office said in a Tuesday news release. The company will retain 311 existing jobs in Louisiana, including 284 jobs at the Lafourche Parish facility. Read more.

BESE meeting: Louisiana public school administrators and teachers criticized potential changes to the state accountability system during a public hearing Tuesday. The comments came as the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Academic Goals & Instructional Improvement Committee considered changes to how the state measures school and district success. The committee ultimately decided to delay making a decision on the proposed changes until Nov. 10 for a special meeting. The Daily Advertiser has the full story.