Roundup: Linda Thomas-Greenfield / Semolina is back / Blood drive

Louisianan at UN: The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s choice to lead U.S. diplomacy at the United Nations today. The vote for Baker-native Linda Thomas-Greenfield reflected a divide between the Biden administration’s determination to reengage with the world body and former President Donald Trump’s diplomacy that often left the U.S. isolated internationally. Thomas-Greenfield, a retired 35-year veteran of the foreign service who resigned during the Trump administration, will be the third African-American and second African-American woman to hold the job. Read the full story.

Delivery only: Taste Buds Management, creators of Zea Rotisserie & Bar and Semolina, today announced that Semolina’s food will be available to customers again through the Waitr delivery app. Semolina, which closed its doors in mid-2020 after 30 years of business, is offering a small selection of its most popular favorites for delivery in a variety of neighborhoods throughout southeast Louisiana.

Donor shortage: Baton Rouge General is partnering with Life Share Blood Center to host blood drives throughout the Baton Rouge area this week to help alleviate the blood shortage across Louisiana caused by the winter weather last week. WAFB-TV has a list of locations and hours for donation here.