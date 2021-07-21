Roundup: Life expectancy drops / ExxonMobil CFO / Mask mandate 

US deaths: U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public health officials said this morning. The drop spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline. More than 3.3 million Americans died last year, far more than any other year in U.S. history, with COVID-19 accounting for about 11% of those deaths. Read the full report.

First woman: ExxonMobil Corp has chosen Kathyrn Mikells as its chief financial officer, becoming the first woman and first external hire to join the oil major’s top management committee, Reuters reports. ExxonMobil has faced pressure from investors to shake up its leadership in the executive suite after years of poor returns and as other global oil majors invest more heavily in the energy transition. Read the full story.

New Orleans: A nine-fold increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks and a jump in the percentage of positive tests for the disease has New Orleans officials considering new mitigation measures, including a possible mask mandate, a city spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city’s health officer, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, will announce plans today. So far, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says she is not considering such measures. Read the full story.