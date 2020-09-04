Roundup: Liberty High / Laura’s impact / Hotels fill statewide 

Name change costs: East Baton Rouge School officials now have a better idea of how much it’s going to cost to rebrand and put up new signage at the newly renamed Liberty High School, WBRZ-TV reports. Everything with the school’s former name, Lee High School, was removed from campus in August after the school board voted for the change in July. After receiving a range of new estimates, the name change is expected to cost about $170,500, but there are already donations coming in from the community. Read the full story.

Environmental concerns: The chlorine plant that caught fire in the wake of Hurricane Laura is just one of Louisiana’s many chemical and oil industry’s problems, writes LSU professor of environmental engineering John Pardue in a new opinion piece published by The Conversation. The extent of damages will reveal itself over the coming days, but the storm passed directly over the large Hackberry oil field, located in a sensitive marsh environment south of Lake Charles. The area includes thousands of active and abandoned wells and associated infrastructure, such as storage tanks and pipelines. Read his full column.

No vacancy: Hurricane Laura evacuees currently in Texas hotel rooms should consider staying there for a while, because otherwise, Louisiana might have to put them in a mass shelter, Gov. John Bel Edwards suggested Thursday, as the states’ hotels fill, The Center Square reports. Louisiana is sheltering about 12,000 people, mostly in New Orleans hotels, though Baton Rouge hotels have also reached capacity. Officials in both states are trying to avoid putting evacuees in large shelters with people from different households because of the risk of contracting COVID-19. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day. Daily Report will not be published and will return on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Have a safe and happy holiday.