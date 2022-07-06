Roundup: Lettermans’ leadership / Apple security / Student loan forgiveness 

Passing the baton: Baton Rouge-based printing and graphics firm Lettermans today announced that longtime owner Charles Perret Jr. is retiring and transferring ownership to his son, Lettermans President Steven Perret. Lettermans was founded in 1949, and has been owned by Charles Perret Jr. since 1983. Under the terms of the succession plan Chuck Perret, a manager at the company for 25 years and brother of Steven Perret, will exit the company. Chuck Perret is launching a new firm called Centerline that is focused on electronic document management for architects and construction professionals.

Lockdown option: Apple today announced plans to roll out a “lockdown” option for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers intended to protect against spyware unleashed by state-sponsored hackers—although enabling that protection will also make these devices less useful. The safeguard is a tacit acknowledgment that not even Apple has been able to adequately shield the iPhone against intrusions from hackers and commercial spyware. Read the full story.

Debt relief: New rules proposed by the Biden administration today would make it easier for borrowers to get their federal student debt forgiven through several existing programs. The action is intended to overhaul relief programs that have been criticized for their burdensome paperwork requirements and long processing times. Read more.