Roundup: Leibowitz joins Butler Snow / Stand your ground bill / Gala for USS Kidd

Bond attorney: Law firm Butler Snow today announced that Richard D. Leibowitz has joined the firm’s Baton Rouge office. Leibowitz, who specializes in public finance and has worked with East Baton Rouge as a bond attorney, will practice with the firm’s public finance, tax incentives and credit markets group.

All dolled up: The USS Kidd and Veterans Museum will host its first gala Thursday, May 30, at the Hilton Hotel to fundraise for the museum. The gala will also honor Richard Manship for his service to the Baton Rouge region and in the U.S. Navy. USSKidd.com has more information about the event.

Stand your ground: Louisiana would expand its “stand your ground” law to protect people who use deadly force in churches, under a bill heading to the full House for debate after escaping committee Wednesday with a one-vote margin. Rep. Beryl Amedee, a Republican from Houma, is proposing to add churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship to the list of locations where Louisiana residents can use deadly force “to prevent unlawful entry” or “compel an unlawful intruder to leave.” Read the full story.