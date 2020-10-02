Roundup: Legislative update / September job gains / Traffic deaths drop

ICYMI: Louisiana lawmakers continued to advance a host of measures Thursday to curb Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 restrictions, ranging from legislative oversight to overturning his emergency declaration altogether, The News Star reports. One measure approved by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday was a resolution by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales to overturn Edwards’ coronavirus orders for a month after the special session ends. Read the full story.

Hiring: America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring. The report, which is the final one before the presidential election, provides more evidence that the economic recovery has weakened. With September’s hiring gain, the economy has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were wiped out by the viral pandemic. Read the full report.

Positive trend: Traffic deaths in the U.S. fell for the third consecutive year in 2019, the government’s road safety agency reported. The downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday. The agency says deaths fell 2% last year, to 36,096. That’s 739 fewer than the 36,835 fatalities reported to the agency in 2019. The decrease came even though vehicle miles traveled increased by nearly 1%, reducing the fatality rate to 1.1 per 100 million miles traveled. That was the lowest since 2014. Read the full report.