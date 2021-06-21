Roundup: Legislative controversies / Retail exodus / Wings shortage

Analysis: Louisiana’s legislative session saw lawmakers engage in many of the same cultural clashes as their counterparts in other states as well as several of their own unique disputes, but with some surprising outcomes, according to an analysis from The Associated Press. The majority-Republican House and Senate didn’t follow other GOP-led states in enacting broad new restrictions on voting rights or on teaching about race and racism. Meanwhile, local scandals involving LSU and the Louisiana State Police didn’t drive discussions as much as expected in the nine-week session, and neither entity suffered severe consequences. Read the full story.

Leaving in droves: Retail workers, drained from the pandemic and empowered by a strengthening job market, are leaving jobs like never before, The Washington Post reports. Some 649,000 retail workers put in their notice in April, the industry’s largest one-month exodus since the Labor Department began tracking such data more than 20 years ago. Some are finding less stressful positions at insurance agencies, marijuana dispensaries, banks and local governments, where their customer service skills are rewarded with higher wages and better benefits. Others are going back to school to learn new trades, or waiting until they are able to secure reliable child care. Read the full story.

Thighstop: With chicken wings in short supply and prices rising, Wingstop said today it is “hacking” its own brand by launching Thighstop, a virtual restaurant that will serve up crispy chicken thighs instead of wings, CNBC reports. The new brand will be available for delivery or carryout in 1,400 locations nationwide via DoorDash or on Thighstop.com. Chicken wings grew in popularity during the pandemic for both dine-in and take out customers. But diners are now staring down both price hikes and tight supplies. Read the full story.