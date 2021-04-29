Roundup: Legislative Black Caucus / Bardwell Homes / BRCC scholarship

ICYMI: Louisiana’s Black lawmakers Wednesday called for the removal of the House Education Committee chairman for his bill aimed at limiting conversations about racism and sexism in schools and a debate in which he referenced the “good” parts of slavery. The Legislative Black Caucus said Republican Rep. Ray Garofalo’s legislation includes “insensitive and racist elements,” and they suggested his slavery comments only worsened the insult they felt from the proposal. Garofalo said in a speech Wednesday on the House floor that his comments were taken out of context, blamed the media for inflaming the issue and said he took his Facebook page down because of an onslaught of critical messages. Read more about the ongoing issue here.

Northshore: Baton Rouge-based Bardwell Homes today announced it has purchased several lots in the TerraBella community on Highway 1085 in Covington. The closing was recorded this morning and consisted of an initial takedown of four lots with five additional lots set to close in the near future with the average lot price of $90,000. The Covington purchase is the company’s first in that area, and is the “farthest out Bardwell has acquired property,” according to owner Schott Bardwell. Construction will begin in the next several weeks.

Summer enrollees: Baton Rouge Community College is offering students an opportunity to apply for a scholarship program that can cover up to 75% of tuition for individuals enrolling in classes during its upcoming summer sessions. The scholarship is available for both in-state and out-of-state students and applies to in-person and online classes. Get more information about the program here.