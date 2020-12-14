Roundup: LED job fair / Perkins Rowe kids / Atchafalaya Basin 

For jobseekers: LED FastStart and nine Louisiana technology employers are conducting a virtual career fair for job candidates in the software and IT services industry this Wednesday. Job seekers should register in advance here, where they can see open positions in eight Louisiana cities. Louisiana Economic Development has more information.

Children’s store: Perkins Rowe announced today that a children’s store will be joining its tenant mix as Gypsy Hill, a women’s and children’s boutique located next to California Pizza Kitchen, transitions to selling just children’s apparel and accessories. Gypsy Hill plans to complete the transition by January.

Swamp restoration: Gov. John Bel Edwards today signed an executive order creating the Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement Task Force to address long-standing issues in the basin. The basin serves a critical role in flood protection for the region, but man-made changes have modified historical flow patterns and impacted the hydrology and habitats of the basin, resulting in degraded water quality, excessive sedimentation and proliferation of invasive aquatic species. See Edwards’ announcement.