Roundup: LED job fair / BREW 11 / Real estate rebound

Tech jobs: Louisiana Economic Development and seven Louisiana technology employers will conduct a virtual career fair April 21 for job candidates in software development, information technology, and video and game design. About 140 positions are available for mid-level professionals with at least three years’ experience. Job seekers should register in advance at the event landing page, where they may view positions available in four Louisiana cities.

October: Nexus Louisiana is planning the 11th edition of Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week and has issued a survey for what subjects, topics, or experiences attendees would like to see included. The event will be Oct. 5-7. Fill out the survey here.

Comeback: Shares of companies that own shopping centers, hotels and New York office buildings were decimated most of last year but mounted a first-quarter comeback, as investors bet that a vaccine rollout can revitalize these hard-hit businesses, The Wall Street Journal reports. Real estate investment trusts overall rose 9% during the three months, beating the S&P 500’s 6% gain, according to data-analytics firm Green Street. The real estate recovery was part of a broader market surge that lifted many beaten-down sectors starting late last year. Read the full story.