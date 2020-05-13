Roundup: LED CEO Roundtables / 19 Thanks / LSU Tigers documentary 

Last chance: Applications have been extended through June 1 for Louisiana Economic Development’s annual CEO Roundtables program, LED’s personal and professional growth program for business executives. The award-winning program helps participants reach the next level of growth for their businesses. CEO Roundtables equips participants with the right resources to sustain, strengthen and scale their business, especially amid the uncertainties of COVID-19. Applications are available online here.

Tribute: On Tuesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Louisiana residents are encouraged to pay tribute to all essential workers in the state as part of the 19 Thanks campaign. This campaign recognizes the wide array of workers and industries, our heroes and “saints,” that are essential to the continuity of the state. Get more information here.

Relive the season: After the LSU football team’s historic run to the 2019 National Championship, the SEC Network will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Bayou Bengals and Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy season, WAFB-TV reports. The one-hour documentary, titled “One for the Ages,” is set to premiere tonight on the SEC Network.