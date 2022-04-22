Roundup: LED career fair / Nursing home reports / Mortgage rates  

For job searchers: Registration is now open for a Louisiana Economic Development virtual career fair that will connect job seekers in and outside the state with nearly 200 software and technology jobs at eight companies in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans. The online event will take place Wednesday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no charge to participate and job seekers can register in advance or during the event. Get more information.

Proposal pulled: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has pulled a proposal that would require nursing homes to submit reports on their emergency responses to natural disasters after it faced criticism for suggesting a secretive review process. The Edwards administration had initially recommended those nursing home “after-event” reports be shielded from public release, but it dropped the obligation for a report altogether in a rewritten version of House Bill 933. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator

Skyrocketing: According to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average increased for the seventh week in a row, rising to 5.11%. It was 5% a week ago and 2.97% a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this high since February 2011. Rising mortgage rates are starting to have a chilling effect on the housing market, The Washington Post reports. The National Association of Realtors said this week that existing-home sales are 4.5% lower than a year ago. Read more.