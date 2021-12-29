Roundup: LED accomplishments / Cruise ship probe / LSU football 

Praise from Edwards: Gov. John Bel Edwards today touted Louisiana Economic Development’s efforts to bring new business to the state. The agency landed 34 projects in 2021, totaling a purported $20 billion in future capital investments. The projects include multiple “clean energy” deals and will result in 4,947 new direct jobs. Read the full rundown of industrial projects announced this year from The Center Square.

COVID cases: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 in the industry’s hub of Florida. The CDC says 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation, but it did not specify how many COVID-19 cases have been reported. Read the full story.

Latest hire: Just one day after naming Matt House as defensive coordinator, LSU head football coach Brian Kelly announced he has hired current Minnesota Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples as a defensive assistant, WAFB-TV reports. Steeples will join the Tigers staff once the Vikings’ season is over. Read more.