Roundup: Learn to lead / Main Street report / LSU engineering competition

Applicants wanted: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced that applications for the 2020 class of its Leadership Baton Rouge program are now open online. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31. Nominees are accepted from public and private agencies, corporations, civic and other organizations, and individual nominators.

Here’s the score: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street, part of the Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation, released “A Shared Table: A Study of the Impacts of Louisiana Main Street,” detailing the economic impact of the program on communities in its 34-year history. Highlights include $931 million in total investment in communities and $460.5 million in new construction.

Inspired engineers: A group of LSU engineering students traveled to Texas A&M last year to check out the Texas Regional Engineering Competition, or TREC, and returned determined to launch the same event in Baton Rouge. Their idea became reality when they organized and hosted the first-ever Louisiana Collegiate Design Competition last month. LSU has the full story.