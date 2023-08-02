Roundup: LEAP scores / IRS going paperless / I-10 lane closures 

Improvement: A measure of state students’ overall proficiency in key subjects increased 2 percentage points for the 2022-23 school year, the state Department of Education said Wednesday. The department’s release of results from the annual LEAP test—which measures achievement in English, math, science and social studies for grades 3-12—also shows that 75% of the state’s school systems improved from the prior school year. See the full story.

Digital forms: Most taxpayers will be able to digitally submit a slew of tax documents and other communications to the IRS next filing season as the agency aims to go completely paperless by 2025. The effort to reduce the exorbitant load of paperwork that has plagued the agency, dubbed the “paperless processing initiative,” was announced Wednesday by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel. Read the full story.

Gonzales: The Department of Transportation and Development announced this week that the left lane of Interstate 10 in Gonzales at the La. 30 overpass will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and on Saturday and Sunday night this weekend. Crews will be repairing the railing on the side of the overpass. WBRZ-TV has the latest.