Roundup: Lawmakers resume policing debate / LSU faculty survey / Gasoline prices

Session agenda: Just the act of creating a task force to study law enforcement training and misconduct issues amid a national discussion about racial bias in policing drew sharp tensions in the Louisiana House over the summer. Months later, lawmakers will wade into the thorny conversation again armed with that task force’s suggestions for change. The 18 recommendations backed by the Police Training, Screening and De-escalation Task Force will lead to bills for lawmakers to consider in their regular session that begins in mid-April. Read the full story.

Job satisfaction: LSU is launching its first major faculty job satisfaction survey this month. The survey, which launches today and is open until April 12, is coordinated through the Harvard Graduate School of Education as part of a national effort to help universities gauge faculty sentiment and compare them to peer institutions. See the announcement.

Moving higher: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.50. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase was caused by a continuing rise in crude oil prices since November. The price at the pump is 3 cents less than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation is $3.49 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.08 in Houston. The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.75.