Roundup: Lawmaker pay / Home prices / AI job replacement 

Salary increase: Louisiana lawmakers took the first step in giving themselves a pay raise Tuesday, advancing a bill that would more than double the salary for future legislators in what advocates say will attract more people to serve in the part-time job. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Going up: After cooling for the better part of last year, home prices are on the rise again thanks to a sharp drop in new listings. Home prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.45% in March from February, according to an early look at the Black Knight Home Price Index provided to CNBC. Read more.

Hiring freeze: IBM Corp. expects to pause hiring for certain jobs as roughly 7,800 jobs could be replaced by artificial intelligence in the coming years, CEO Arvind Krishna says. Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed, Krishna says, adding that 30% of noncustomer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and automation in five years. Read the full story from Reuters.