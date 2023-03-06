Roundup: Laurie Adams / Max Gruver / Twitter struggles 

In the race: Republican Metro Council member Laurie Adams today announced her candidacy for state representative for House District 68. The seat is currently held by Scott McKnight, who is running for state treasurer.

Civil suit: The process of selecting a jury to try a civil suit brought by the family of Max Gruver against Ryan Isto for damages got underway today, WAFB-TV reports. Gruver was one month into his first year at LSU when he died of alcohol poisoning in what authorities described as a hazing ritual at a fraternity house in 2017. Isto pleaded no contest in 2018 to misdemeanor hazing in connection with Gruver’s death and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Read more.

More glitches: Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and Tweetdeck stopped working for others this morning. The company, which has experienced an uptick of instability and bugs in recent months after Elon Musk cut staffing, says it made an internal software change that resulted in “unintended consequences.” Read more.