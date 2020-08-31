Roundup: Laura’s aftermath / I-10 lane closures / Leonard Fournette  

Recovery efforts: As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned that residents were in for a long recovery. “We’re going to be working really, really hard on the power outages, on the water systems, on the housing,” he said at a news conference Sunday. “But none of this is going to be easy. It’s not going to happen as quickly as most people would like for sure.” Read the full story.

Traffic update: There are lane closures on Interstate-10 East this morning just before the Lobdell exit, after an 18-wheeler carrying a flammable substance overturned. Authorities began clearing the incident around 8:30 a.m., WBRZ-TV reports. The truck overturned sometime before 4 a.m. and officials say the incident is a hazmat situation due to the combustible nature of the material the truck was hauling, though the substance is not believed to be leaking. Read the full story.

Released: The Jacksonville Jaguars have released former LSU running back Leonard Fournette, WAFB-TV reports. In three seasons with the Jaguars, Fournette rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jacksonville did not pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason and actively tried to pursue a trade. Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is coming off his most productive season in the NFL. Read the full story.