Roundup: Landry appointments / PSC approval / Bank fees 

Higher ed: Gov. Jeff Landry has announced his first higher education board appointments, both of whom have been among his conservative supporters. Misti Cordell, a physician recruiter and interior decorator, was appointed to the Louisiana Board of Regents, while Dr. John Noble, an orthopedic surgeon from Lake Charles, will join the UL System Board of Supervisors. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Solar projects: The Louisiana Public Service Commission recently approved Entergy’s application to source roughly 225 megawatts of solar energy from two sites in Iberville and Ouachita parishes, providing enough renewable energy to power thousands of homes. See Entergy’s announcement.

Proposed ban: The Biden administration proposed banning another type of bank “junk fee” today, targeting fees that are typically charged by banks when a transaction is declined in real time. It’s the second major proposal by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over fees that Americans sometimes run into when they bank, following the bureau’s announcement that it plans to reduce overdraft fees to as little as $3. Read more.