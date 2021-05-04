Roundup: Lamar results / Police reform / Vaccine goal

Q1: Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Company today announced its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. “The advertising rebound is well underway,” Lamar CEO Sean Reilly says in a prepared statement. “Both local and national sales activity have accelerated, with digital showing particular strength.” First-quarter highlights include: Total operating expenses decreased 9%, free cash flow increased 10.6%, and the diluted AFFO per share increased 2.7%. See the report.

Bill advances: A bill that would dismantle qualified immunity for police officers, a critical component of the Louisiana Legislature’s police reform agenda, advanced out of the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure on Monday, according to Louisiana Illuminator. It will head to the House floor for debate. HB609, co-authored by Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, and Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, would limit the current qualified immunity statute, which has long shielded law officers from being sued even when they wrongfully kill or injure citizens. Read the full story.

Herd immunity? President Joe Biden is setting a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4, the White House said Tuesday, as the administration pushes to make it easier for people to get shots and to bring the country closer to normalcy. The new goal comes as demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide. Biden will also call for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and his administration is for the first time shifting doses from states with weaker demand to areas with stronger interest in the shots. Read the full story.