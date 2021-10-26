Roundup: Lamar Advertising / Stealth tax / Digital income verification

Billboard anniversary: Today marks the 20th anniversary of Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising’s first large-format digital billboard. The brainchild of former Lamar Vice President of Operations Bobby Switzer, the first digital billboard was debuted in Baton Rouge in 2001. In the two decades since, digital billboards have become the norm in the out-of-home advertising industry and Lamar has installed 3,800 displays across the country. The company recently published a podcast featuring an interview with Switzer about how he came up with the idea.

Cost of inflation: Louisiana doesn’t index major tax components to inflation, and the result is a “stealth tax” on state residents, a new study suggests. The finding comes from the Tax Foundation, a Washington-based research nonprofit. In the study, “In the study, the group highlights how the current surge in inflation is affecting taxpayers at the state level by increasing their individual burden. Read more about the study from The Center Square.

Quicker benefits: The Louisiana Workforce Commission has partnered with digital income verification platform Steady to speed up delivery of pandemic and disaster unemployment benefits for hourly and 1099 workers. According to an announcement from LWC, in the weeks since the program’s launch, hundreds of workers in the state have signed up to verify their income through Steady, which provides an alternative to manually verifying income for workers. See the announcement.