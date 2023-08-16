Roundup: LaLege app / LHC groundbreaking / Homebuilder sentiment 

Democracy award: The National Conference of State Legislatures gave the Louisiana Legislature its annual Online Democracy Award today for its LaLege mobile app. The app was released by Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder on the opening day of the 2023 regular session, and provides users with information about meetings, floor debates and bills.

Housing units: The Louisiana Housing Corporation broke ground today on The Reserve at Joor Place in north Baton Rouge. The 360 units of multifamily housing off of Joor Road will be priced for rentals at 30%, 60% and 70% of area median income.

Market loses steam: Rising mortgage rates are hitting potential homebuyers hard, and that is taking steam out of the homebuilding market. Builder sentiment in the market for newly built homes dropped 6 points to 50 in August, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. That is the first decline in seven months and the lowest level since May, when sentiment first rose out of negative territory. CNBC has the full story.