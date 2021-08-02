Roundup: Lakes project / US manufacturing / Zoom settlement  

User feedback: University Lakes is seeking input from area residents as it unveils plans to improve and restore the lakes near the LSU campus. On Sunday, Aug. 8, noon to 6 p.m., University Lakes will host Our Lakes Fest, a free event with activities for children and an opportunity for attendees to share their opinions on plans for the lakes. Get more information here.

Slowing down: ​​Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed for a second straight month in July amid ongoing supply-chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said today that its index of manufacturing activity declined by 1.1 percentage points to a reading of 59.5. The index had also slowed in June, dropping to 60.6 from a reading of 61. in May. See the report.

Privacy controls: Zoom will pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that weak privacy controls opened too many peepholes into the personal information of users and that it was too easy for outsiders to disrupt video meetings during the early stages of the pandemic. The proposed agreement must still be approved by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh. A hearing on the settlement is scheduled for Oct. 21 in San Jose, California. Read the full story.