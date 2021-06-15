Roundup: Lake Park Center / LSU patents / BRAC social

Shopping center sells: Oriental Pearl BR LLC has purchased Lake Park Center, a shopping center at 12240 Coursey Blvd., for $1.37 million. Oriental Pearl BR LLC was represented in the deal by A Ling Zheng, who is connected to Oriental Pearl, a restaurant on Government Street. The seller was Parkland Properties LLC, a Slidell-based company represented by Kenneth Emile Parks Jr. The shopping center includes Pocorello’s Italian Deli, Cupcake Junkie and Baton Rouge Dance Connection. A Ling Zheng could not be reached for comment.

Inventions: LSU is ranked among the top 100 universities in the world in the number of U.S. patents granted, according to a report from the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. Faculty inventors at LSU campuses across the state garnered 38 U.S. utility patents for their work spanning the sciences and engineering disciplines in 2020. Twenty-six of the 38 patented ideas were developed at LSU’s flagship campus in Baton Rouge. LSU ranked 77th among the top 100 universities receiving patents, according to the report. LSU has been granted seven U.S. patents so far in 2021.

Happy hour: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is hosting a happy hour at Red Stick Social on Thursday for all current and interested members. The event will begin at 5:30. Get more information and register for the event here.