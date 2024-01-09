Roundup: Labor rules / Chicken custody / Slow year

Take note: The Biden administration enacted a new labor rule Tuesday that aims to prevent the misclassification of workers as “independent contractors,” a step that could bolster both legal protections and compensation for millions of workers in the U.S. workforce. Read more from The Associated Press.

You’re coming home with me: Despite an initial request to keep them at the Governor’s Mansion, Gov.-Elect Jeff Landry changed his mind and decided not to keep the chickens that took residency at the Governor’s Mansion beginning in 2016. Gov. John Bel Edwards has moved his chickens to his home in Amite. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Brace yourself: Hobbled by high interest rates, persistent inflation, slumping trade and a diminished China, the global economy will slow for a third consecutive year in 2024. Read more from The Associated Press.





