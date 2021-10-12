Roundup: LABI series / Seasonal staffing / Road closures

Judging the courts: The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry is publishing a four-part position paper analyzing the state’s judicial system and modernization efforts. The series will explore the same challenges to be discussed during LABI’s IMPACT Seminar this Thursday. Each installment will address a different aspect of the judicial system. Read the executive summary of the series here, and get more information about the seminar here.

Retail woes: Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with unstaffed store aisles and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. Read more.

Highland: The city-parish department of transportation today announced that Highland Road at Lee Drive will be closed Wednesday and Thursday while crews repair a drainage pipe. Only area residents will be allowed to access the intersection.