Roundup: LABI board / CEO roundtables / Rental market

New officers: The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has announced its officers and board of directors for 2024. Jason DeCuir, co-owner of Advantous, will serve as board chair for 2024. See the full 100-member board here.

Accepting applications: Louisiana Economic Development is now accepting applications for its 2024-2025 CEO roundtables series, the yearlong program that brings together groups of 15 to 18 key decision-makers from Louisiana-based small businesses for peer-to-peer learning and support through growth-oriented, collaborative sessions. Learn more about the series from LED.

Growth in supply: There is an enormous supply of new apartments coming online this year across the U.S. Rental costs have fallen for six straight months across the nation, and are now at their lowest levels since March 2022. See the most competitive rental markets across the nation.





