Roundup: LA Wallet update / Wells Fargo snagged / Global trade estimates

Vehicle registration: You can now add your vehicle registration to the LA Wallet app alongside your driver’s license, hunting license and COVID-19 vaccine card, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and LA Wallet’s parent company Envoc announced last week. Get more information.

Loan discounts: Wells Fargo was snared in an industrywide probe into mortgage bankers’ use of loan discounts last year, CNBC reports. The discounts, known as pricing exceptions, are used by mortgage personnel to help secure deals in competitive markets. At Wells Fargo, for instance, bankers could request pricing exceptions that typically lowered a customer’s APR by between 25 to 75 basis points. Read more.

Contracting: Global trade is set to contract by 5% in 2023 compared to last year, the United Nations trade body said this morning, with an overall pessimistic forecast for 2024. In its Global Trade Update, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development projected that commerce this year would amount to approximately $30.7 trillion. Read the full story from Reuters.