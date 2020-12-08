Roundup: La Quinta / OLOL deal / Fundraising tips 

Hotel sale: The La Quinta Inn & Suites on Rieger Road, by Interstate 10 and Siegen Road, has sold. BR Hotels 10 LLC bought the 100-room hotel for $2.5 million, according to sales documents. BR Hotels 10 was represented by Nupin Patel, of California. The seller is listed as Texas-based CLPG Properties.

OLOL office: Our Lady of the Lake has bought a medical office building at the corner of Brittany Drive and Picardy Avenue for $970,000 from JB Levert Land Company, according to sales documents. It’s unclear what the hospital system plans to do with the property, which was previously occupied by LSU School of Dentistry.

Crowdfunding: Raina Vallot and Sherin Dawud, co-founders of Power Pump Girls Inc., are hosting a virtual Tech Park Academy event Thursday at 10 a.m., where they’ll take viewers through their experience using the new iFundWomen platform to raise money for a fundraising campaign. They’ll be joined by iFundWomen’s director of partnerships, Olivia Owen, and marketing director, Juila Steele, who will give tips for creating a lucrative crowdfunding campaign. Get more information and register for the event here.