Roundup: La. 1 closed /  LSU Title IX office / Ochsner vaccine mandate 

Traffic: ​​La. 1 is closed in both directions due to an overturned tanker truck, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. As WAFB-TV reports, a hazmat team from the State Police is responding to the crash and drivers can detour by taking service roads near the closure. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed. Read the full story.

Still hiring: ​​Nearly eight months after the Husch Blackwell report detailed consistent Title IX failures at LSU, the office tasked with handling and investigating those cases still has unfilled positions, WBRZ-TV reports. Jane Cassidy, interim vice president of the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX, says the office plans to make more hires before the end of the year but has struggled to find candidates. Read the full story.

Blocked: Louisiana’s largest health system cannot fire or otherwise discipline north Louisiana employees who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while the mandate’s legality is in court, a state appeals court says. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport ruled Thursday, just a day before Ochsner Health’s Friday deadline for its 32,000 employees across Louisiana and in a small part of Mississippi to be fully vaccinated or face dismissal. State District Judge Craig Marcotte had thrown out a lawsuit brought Oct. 5 by dozens of employees at Ochsner’s Shreveport location. The three-judge appellate panel ordered him to hold a hearing on the mandate and to block enforcement until its legality is decided. Read more.