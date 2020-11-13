Roundup: Krewe of Achilles / Restaurant deliveries / Tony Spell  

No mambo: The Mystic Krewe of Achilles is canceling its Jan. 16 Mardi Gras Ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ball would have been the krewe’s 65th annual celebration. The themed event, which usually takes place at the Raising Cane’s River Center, draws roughly 1,800 people each year. Krewe president John Davis says the club’s leadership waited as long as they could before to calling off the event, and spoke with the state fire marshal to look into ways the ball could be hosted safely before making the decision.

Food orders: Sysco will do away with minimum delivery requirements as part of the company’s ongoing bid to bolster restaurants struggling during the pandemic, The Houston Chronicle reports. The change takes effect Nov. 16. This change, while applicable to both large and small customers, is especially helpful to independent restaurant operators planning for potential changes in demand, the company said in a release. See the full story.

Court battle: Tony Spell, the charismatic Pentecostal pastor who defied the state’s order limiting crowd sizes, lost a battle in federal court this week when a judge ruled that the state had not mistreated his church. “The Supreme Court has always recognized that religious freedom does not act as an absolute shield against generally applicable laws,” U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson of the federal court in Baton Rouge ruled. “To the extent that Plaintiffs argue that any restrictions on their right to gather violate the U.S. Constitution, they are clearly incorrect.” Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.