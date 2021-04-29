Roundup: Knock Knock reopening / Grace Hebert Curtis / NOLA restrictions 

Back in business: Knock Knock Children’s Museum this morning announced it plans to reopen to the public in June after more than a year of being closed except for special events. The museum says its COVID-19 safety protocols and reopening plan were approved by both the Louisiana Department of Health and the State Fire Marshal’s office, making Knock Knock the first children’s museum in the state to be cleared to fully reopen with tactile and hands-on exhibits. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Adding an office: Architectural firm Grace Hebert Curtis today announced it has opened an office in Lafayette, with local architect Jaron Young leading the firm’s operations there. The staff also includes architect Rachel Roussel. GHC’s headquarters will still be in Baton Rouge. The Lafayette office is at 315 Jefferson St.

Masks required: New Orleans officials are again loosening coronavirus restrictions, announcing today that restaurants, bars and other businesses in the hospitality-driven city can soon operate at 100% capacity, up from 75%. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said. However, while the statewide mask mandate in Louisiana is being dropped, New Orleans is maintaining mask requirements. Read the full story.