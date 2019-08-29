Roundup: King Crow gets contract / Job satisfaction / Melrose East apartments 

VR: King Crow Studios, a digital media company in the Louisiana Technology Park, has won a $50,000 United States Air Force Phase I SBIR contract to design virtual reality prototypes for Air Force training. According to a Tech Park news release, the Tech Park and King Crow Studios teamed with Grind Capital, a venture capital firm based in Ruston, to win the first phase in hopes of obtaining a phase two contract in the future, which could be worth $1.5 million.

Happy workers: As Americans head into Labor Day weekend, a nationwide survey conducted by The Conference Board, a non-profit think tank, shows some 54% of U.S. workers are satisfied with their employment. Satisfaction climbed by almost 3% from a year ago, which marks a near-record increase in the survey’s three-year history. Workers also report being much more at ease about their job security. And millennials have experienced a surge in confidence regarding their wages. Read the survey results.

And another one: New Orleans investor Ryan Bodin, through Block Investors LLC, bought an apartment complex nestled between Harry Drive and Titian Avenue for $3.3 million, according to sales documents. Bodin has purchased multiple complexes over the past five years in Melrose East, north of Florida Boulevard. The property was sold by New Orleans-based investors.