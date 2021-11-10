Roundup: Kim Mulkey / Consumer prices soar / Zachary audit 

Plans for LSU: Entering the first year of an eight-year, $23.6 million contract with LSU, new women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey trails only UConn’s Geno Auriemma and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley with the third-richest contract in the sport—something three national championships and a dozen conference titles at Baylor affords, Sports Illustrated reports. Despite her success at Baylor, Mulkey says the chance to come home and build something new at LSU was an offer she couldn’t refuse. Read the new feature about Mulkey and her plans for the LSU program.

Inflation: Prices for U.S. consumer goods jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said this morning. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%. Inflation is eroding the strong gains in wages and salaries that have flowed to America’s workers in recent months, creating a political threat to the Biden administration and congressional Democrats and intensifying pressure on the Federal Reserve as it considers how fast to withdraw its efforts to boost the economy. See the report.

Missing contracts: The Louisiana legislative auditor today released a report examining Zachary city records related to contracted public works services and found that the city paid two vendors $3.5 million between July 2019 and May 2021 for maintenance and utility services for which there were no written contracts. In addition, Zachary officials did not require one vendor to submit timesheets and activity reports and did not confirm the hours worked were correct before paying invoices. In response to the audit, city officials say they have implemented new practices to prevent similar oversights. See the report.