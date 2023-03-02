Roundup: Kim Hunter Reed / Law firm deal / Mortgage rates 

Honored by ‘Forbes’: Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed was named among the Black presidents and executives of higher education on Forbes’ “10 Top Black Higher Ed CEOs to Watch in 2023” list. In the unranked list, which also includes LSU President William Tate, Forbes recognizes Reed for her accomplishments within the state-level higher education system. See the list from Forbes.

Acquisition: Baton Rouge-based law firm Hammonds, Sills, Adkins, Guice, Noah and Perkins today announced it has acquired Monroe law firm Hayes, Harkey, Smith and Cascio, expanding its north Louisiana operations. The combined firm will now include nearly 30 attorneys working from three offices in Baton Rouge, Bossier City and Monroe.

Three-month high: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate hit a three-month high this week, reflecting higher Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise its benchmark rate and keep it there until inflation recedes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.65% from 6.5% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.76%. Read more.