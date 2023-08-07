Roundup: Killer heat / Louisiana crops / Scams on the rise 

Weather impact: Louisiana’s record-breaking heat has had fatal consequences this summer: 16 people in the state died in June and July from heat-related causes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Six of those deaths were in June, and 10 were in July, says Kevin Litten, the health department’s press secretary. Those two months alone surpassed the state’s average of 10 heat-related deaths a year from 2010 to 2020, according to a 2023 state analysis. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Growing season: It’s been a tough season for Louisiana farmers, especially the ones growing corn, WBRZ-TV reports. Pointe Coupee-based Ray Schexnayder, for example, says his farm will be short about 25 to 30 bushels of corn this year. Since corn is used to catch crawfish, the heat’s impact on crops could affect prices next season. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Losing billions: With the help of technology, scammers are tricking Americans out of more money than ever before. In 2022, reported consumer losses to fraud totaled $8.8 billion—a 30% increase from 2021, according to the most recent data from the Federal Trade Commission. The biggest losses were to investment scams, including cryptocurrency schemes, which cost victims more than $3.8 billion, double the amount in 2021. Read more.